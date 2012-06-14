MALAYSIA PRESS-Another cornerstone investor for Malaysia IHH IPO-The Star

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Three of the six pre-qualified companies have walked away
from the $503.70 mln (1.6 billion ringgit) MRT train supply
tender for the 51km Sungai Buloh-Kajang line without
submitting a bid.
An extension of one month had been given, but South
Korea's Hyundai Rotem Company pulled out, while Japan's
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Co and Canada's
Bombadier Transportation decided not to submit bids-
The Edge
----
More management changes are under way at Malaysian
Airline System Bhd (MAS) with chief financial
Officer (CFO) Rozman Omar tipped to leave the national
carrier.
Sources said Rozman has tendered his resignation and
plans to re-join his previous company AirAsia Bhd
as regional head of finance effective July-The Edge.
----
Work on $2.20 bln bio-refinery project to start in July-
The Star
----
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.