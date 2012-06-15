MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's IHH secures 22 cornerstone investors-The Edge Financial Daily

Khazanah Nasional Bhd's 62 percent-owned IHH Healthcare Bhd,

which is seeking dual listing on Bursa Malaysia and the

Singapore Exchange at the end of next month, has secured 22

cornerstone investors, the most extensive list yet for an

IPO in the region.

The cornerstone investors comprise international and

Local, sovereign and institutional funds, a source familiar

with the IPO said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.