MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's IHH secures 22 cornerstone investors-The Edge Financial Daily

UPDATE 2-Baidu posts bleak Q4, but sees business reshuffle driving 2017 growth
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Khazanah Nasional Bhd's 62 percent-owned IHH Healthcare Bhd,
which is seeking dual listing on Bursa Malaysia and the
Singapore Exchange at the end of next month, has secured 22
cornerstone investors, the most extensive list yet for an
IPO in the region.
The cornerstone investors comprise international and
Local, sovereign and institutional funds, a source familiar
with the IPO said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.