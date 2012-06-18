MALAYSIA PRESS-Selangor will not dissolve state assembly -Malaysian Reserve

PRESS DIGEST- The New York Times business news - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Selangor government under Pakatan Rakyat will not
dissolve its state assembly if the ruling Barisan National
were to call for the federal general election soon, said its
chief Minister Abdul Khalid Ibrahim.
However, the state government might consider holding the
state elections together with the general election if the
later is scheduled after June.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and to run to March 30.
* Rec Silicon Q4 revenues $80.4 million (Reuters poll $75.9 million)