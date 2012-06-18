版本:
MALAYSIA PRESS-Selangor will not dissolve state assembly -Malaysian Reserve

The Selangor government under Pakatan Rakyat will not

dissolve its state assembly if the ruling Barisan National

were to call for the federal general election soon, said its

chief Minister Abdul Khalid Ibrahim.

However, the state government might consider holding the

state elections together with the general election if the

later is scheduled after June.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

