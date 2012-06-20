版本:
MALAYSIA PRESS-RHB Cap MD to head the merged RHB-OSK IB-The Edge

Kellee Kam, group managing director of RHB Capital Bhd , is tipped to head the merged investment bank unit

of RHB and OSK Investment Bank Bhd while the

latter's founder Ong Leong Huat will be its chairman.

"Both RHB and OSK were looking for talent from outside

to lead the merged entity. However, they are not able to find

a suitable candidate outside," says a source familiar with

the developments.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

