MALAYSIA PRESS-RHB Cap MD to head the merged RHB-OSK IB-The Edge

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Kellee Kam, group managing director of RHB Capital Bhd , is tipped to head the merged investment bank unit
of RHB and OSK Investment Bank Bhd while the
latter's founder Ong Leong Huat will be its chairman.
"Both RHB and OSK were looking for talent from outside
to lead the merged entity. However, they are not able to find
a suitable candidate outside," says a source familiar with
the developments.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna