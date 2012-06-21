版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四

MALAYSIA PRESS-Investors snap up Dreyfus' Felda Global portion-The Edge

The 2.5 percent stake in Felda Global Ventures Holdings

Bhd (FGVH) that was previously offered to commodities giant

Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia had been offered and snapped

up by other investors, said a business executive familiar

with Malaysia's biggest IPO this year.

"However, this doesn't mean that the commodities giant

will stay out of FGVH as it is still keen to acquire a small

stake in the future," he added.

