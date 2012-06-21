MALAYSIA PRESS-Investors snap up Dreyfus' Felda Global portion-The Edge

BRIEF-EnSync Energy acquires DCfusion LLC
* EnSync Inc- Acquisition is expected to be accretive to EnSync Energy within calendar year
The 2.5 percent stake in Felda Global Ventures Holdings
Bhd (FGVH) that was previously offered to commodities giant
Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia had been offered and snapped
up by other investors, said a business executive familiar
with Malaysia's biggest IPO this year.
"However, this doesn't mean that the commodities giant
will stay out of FGVH as it is still keen to acquire a small
stake in the future," he added.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Railway sector to pump in 160 bln rgt-Business Times
----
* Hudson Global reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
* IC Potash announces closing of a private placement and diversification into the organic fertilizer market for medical cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: