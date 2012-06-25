MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's pension fund sells plantations stocks-The Edge

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services reports Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Strad energy services announces fourth quarter results & director appointment
The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has been selling down its
shares in several plantation companies including Kuala
Lumpur Kepong Bhd, IOI Corp Bhd TH
Plantations Bhd, Genting Plantations Bhd
, Tradewinds Plantations Bhd and IJM
Plantations Bhd since May 31, ahead of the listing
of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd.
From May 31 to last Friday, EPF had sold about four
million KLK shares, eight million IOI shares in Tradewinds
Plantations (TWS PLant), 3.4 million IJMP shares, 1.8
million TH Plantations shares, and 1.4 million Genting
Plantations (GenIP) shares, according to filings with Bursa
Malaysia.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trinidad drilling reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results; year-over-year results lower but industry conditions improving
* Mimedx audit committee announces completion of its investigation