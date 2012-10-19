MALAYSIA-PRESS-Khazanah may join other bidders for stake in CIMB Aviva-The Star

BRIEF-Rogers Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.65
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Trade between China, Malaysia to hit $100 bln by end-2013-Business Times
----
TM seeks approval to bid for Green Packet's wireless unit-Business Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical