MALAYSIA PRESS-DRB-Hicom eyes Asean car market -The Edge

BRIEF-Fincantieri is awarded order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
DRB-Hicom Bhd is looking to capitalise on collaboration with Japan's Honda Motor Co and Germany's Volkswagen AG by exporting vehicles to neighbouring Asean countries.
DRB-Hicom, Malaysia's largest automotive firm after its recent takeover of Proton Holdings Bhd, needs to look abroad as its domestic market is saturated, an analyst said. ----
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
