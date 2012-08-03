版本:
MALAYSIA PRESS-DRB-Hicom eyes Asean car market -The Edge

DRB-Hicom Bhd is looking to capitalise on collaboration with Japan's Honda Motor Co and Germany's Volkswagen AG by exporting vehicles to neighbouring Asean countries.

DRB-Hicom, Malaysia's largest automotive firm after its recent takeover of Proton Holdings Bhd, needs to look abroad as its domestic market is saturated, an analyst said. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

