MALAYSIA PRESS-Mitsubishi Motors:Collaboration with Proton is over -The Edge

Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp says its
collaboration with Proton Holdings Bhd is over. This
follows the change in ownership of Proton to DRB-Hicom Bhd
, which subsequently chose Honda as Proton's new
foreign strategic partner.
This was confirmed by Mitsubishi's vice-corporate general
manager for Asia and southeast Asia Ryujiro Kobashi, who said
there were no plans to extend the collaboration with Proton.
"Our memorandum of understanding (with Proton) has already
been explored, and the collaboration is over. There are no plans
to extend it," he told reporters at the launch of Mitsubishi
Motors Malaysia Sdn Bhd's new car, the Mirage, on Monday.
