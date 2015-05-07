MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia Airlines, Brahim miss cut-off date for negotiations-The Edge

BRIEF-Ackroo qtrly revenues up 18 pct to $649,385
* Qtrly revenues of $649,385 representing an 18% increase over same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
National carrier Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has passed the cut-off date of April 30 to wrap up negotiations with Brahim's Holdings Bhd on a new catering agreement, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Thursday, quoting sources.
The delay was because MAS and its owner Khazanah Nasional had still not decided on the billing method for in-flight meals, The Edge said, adding that the new contract with Brahim's could be for a much-lower period of five years compared to 25 years for the present contract.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Sgoco group, ltd. Announces acquisition of century skyway limited
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.