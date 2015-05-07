版本:
2015年 5月 7日

MALAYSIA PRESS-New MAS CEO warns staff of cost cuts-The Star

New Malaysia Airlines CEO Christoph Mueller warned employees in an internal email on May 5 of impending cost cuts that the airline needed as it had been spending 20 percent more than its rivals, The Star newspaper reported on Thursday.

Mueller said the cost of the company's payroll was too high and that this year would be challenging as a strong US dollar mitigated some benefits from lower jet fuel prices, The Star said. (bit.ly/1QomeF4)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
