MALAYSIA-PRESS-Murphy Oil to sell 30 percent of Malaysian O&G assets-The Star

MOVES-Societe Generale Private Banking names Luca Vari head of UHNWI unit
April 26 The private banking division of Societe Generale in Switzerland has named Luca Vari head of the ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWI) unit.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
April 26 The private banking division of Societe Generale in Switzerland has named Luca Vari head of the ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWI) unit.
* Shares slide as much as 7.6 pct to $54.02 (Adds details, shares)
* Heroux-Devtek's Longueuil landing gear products employees ratify three-year agreement