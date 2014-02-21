版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 09:03 BJT

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Murphy Oil to sell 30 percent of Malaysian O&G assets-The Star

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐