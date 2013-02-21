MALAYSIA PRESS-Dialog Group tipped for 1 bln rgt job-The Edge

Malaysia's second biggest oil and gas (O&G) services provider Dialog Group Bhd is tipped to bag a one billion ringgit ($322.95 million) drilling contract.

It is believed the contract will be awarded by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the Bayan marginal oilfield located offshore Sarawak.

Dialog in November last year signed a 50:50 joint venture with Halliburton International Inc to provide services for Petronas Carigali to enhance recoverable oil reserves from the Bayan field.

Dialog's unit, Dialog D&P Sdn Bhd, and Halliburton's Asia Energy Services Sdn Bhd hold equal interest in the joint-venture company, Halliburton Bayan Petroleum Sdn Bhd, under a 24-year agreement.-The Edge

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

UMW Holdings looking to buy to oil & gas assets-The Star

----

Malaysia to set aside 30 bln rgt for rail project-Business Times

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.