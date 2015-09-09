MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Scomi targets $2 bln oil & gas tender book-The Sun

Scomi Group Bhd, Malaysian oilfield services firm, is projecting a $2 billion oil and gas tender book for 2015, The Sun reported on Wednesday, citing chief operating officer of transport Kanesan Veluppillai.

The tenders submitted are for 20 projects in the Middle East, Turkmenistan, Thailand, India, Myanmar and Indonesia. "We anticipate results in the next two to three quarters," he was quoted as saying at a press conference after Scomi's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)