Malaysia's RHB to pay employees $72.5 mln for voluntary exit scheme

KUALA LUMPUR Oct 27 RHB Banking Group, Malaysia's fourth-biggest bank by assets, said on Tuesday it will pay out a total of 309 million ringgit ($72.54 million) to outgoing employees from a voluntary exit programme.

RHB, which counts Abu Dhabi-based investment management firm Aabar Investments PJS as one of its largest shareholders, has been posting consecutive annual net profit growth since 2005.

But things turned challenging this year as a slowing economy and a weakening currency squeeze profits at Malaysian banks, reducing loans and consumer spending. RHB reported a 5.7 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit on Friday, hurt by lower net interest income.

RHB, which employs 15,348 people in Malaysia, said in a statement that 1,812 people, or 11.8 percent of its total Malaysian workforce, opted for redundancy packages.

"The group expects to achieve an annual personnel costs rationalisation of approximately 193 million ringgit," RHB said. ($1 = 4.2600 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sunil Nair)