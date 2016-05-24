Malaysia's 1MDB says it has not been contacted by foreign authorities

KUALA LUMPUR May 24 Malaysia's 1MDB said on
Tuesday it has not been contacted by any foreign authority,
after Singapore and Switzerland took action against a private
bank for its dealings with the scandal-hit state fund.
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) also said there
was no impact from the Singaporean and Swiss announcements on
its ownership of various assets.
"1MDB remains committed to fully cooperating with any
foreign lawful authority," 1MDB said in a statement.
Singapore ordered the local operations of BSI to close while
Switzerland has started criminal proceedings against the private
bank, in the biggest international action on financial entities
that have had dealings with 1MDB.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon)