Malaysia's finance ministry appoints new 1MDB board of directors

BRIEF-National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company
KUALA LUMPUR May 31 Malaysia's finance ministry announced on Tuesday a new board of directors for scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), after the previous board was dissolved following a parliamentary inquiry into the state fund.
The new three-member board would be chaired by Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, secretary-general of treasury for the finance ministry, and includes Norazman Ayob, senior private secretary to the chief secretary of government, and Kamal Mohd Ali, chief operating officer of Prokhas Sdn Bhd, an advisory and project management firm owned by the finance ministry.
The ministry also said in a statement that "tangible progress" is being made on transfer of ownership of 1MDB's real estate assets - Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd, TRX City Sdn Bhd, Air Itam lands and Pulau Indah land - to the finance ministry. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
By Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE US$ Benchmark 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)