Malaysia's 1MDB says its been served arbitration request by IPIC, Aabar

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 Malaysia's state fund 1MDB said that it had been served on Friday with a request for arbitration by Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and Aabar Investments PJS, in relation to its ongoing dispute with IPIC.
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) appointed Weil Gotshal & Manges to represent it in the dispute and will file a response to the request before the deadline of 11 July, it said in a statement.
IPIC has asked a London court to arbitrate in the dispute with 1MDB, in which it is claiming about $6.5 billion. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.