UAE's IPIC takes Malaysia fund dispute to London court, seeks $6.5 billion

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
DUBAI, June 14 Abu Dhabi's state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) asked a London court to arbitrate in a dispute with Malaysian state fund 1MDB, in which it is claiming about $6.5 billion, IPIC said on Tuesday.
The submission to the London Court of International Arbitration alleges that 1MDB and Malaysia's finance ministry failed to perform their obligations under a debt restructuring agreement involving the companies last June.
Malaysia's finance ministry dissolved 1MDB's board of advisers and took over its remaining assets last month. The fund is the subject of money-laundering investigations in at least six countries. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.