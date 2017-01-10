Australian police say they are helping with 1MDB investigations

SYDNEY Jan 10 The Australian Federal Police
(AFP) said on Tuesday they are working with international law
enforcement agencies to investigate companies associated with
Malaysia's scandal-hit sovereign wealth fund.
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), founded by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak, is the subject of money laundering
investigations in at least six other countries, including
Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.
Civil lawsuits filed by the U.S. Department of Justice
allege more than $3.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB. The
lawsuits seek to seize $1 billion in assets allegedly siphoned
off from 1MDB and diverted into luxury real estate in New York,
Beverly Hills and London, valuable paintings, and a private jet.
Najib, who also chaired 1MDB's advisory board, has denied
wrongdoing and said Malaysia would cooperate with international
investigations. 1MDB has also denied wrongdoing.
The AFP is responsible for investigating breaches of
proceeds of crime laws by Australian companies, citizens and
residents.
"The AFP is aware of allegations relating to companies
associated with 1MDB and have assisted our foreign law
enforcement partners with their investigations in relation to a
number of these matters," the AFP said in an emailed statement.
"As the AFP continues to evaluate these allegations it would
not be appropriate to provide any further comment at this time,"
it said.
The AFP did not respond to Reuters' questions about reports
they were investigating whether any financial gains from the
scandal were in Australia or with which international agencies
it was working.
Singaporean authorities have frozen the assets of Malaysian
financier Low Taek Jho, commonly known as Jho Low, who has not
been charged with any offence related to 1MDB but has been
identified as a person of interest in related investigations.
Singapore prosecutors filed 16 charges last week against the
former local branch manager of Swiss-based Falcon Private Bank
AG as part of its investigation into 1MDB.
Authorities in the city-state jailed two former bankers from
Swiss wealth manager BSI last year on charges including forgery
and failure to disclose suspicious transactions involving Jho
Low.
