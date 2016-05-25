Swiss bank BSI says Singapore branch operating normally

BRIEF-Actelion to update investors on launch of new company Idorsia
* Actelion said it will provide an update on progress towards launching independent research company Idorsia, with key results for pipeline assets to be developed by idorsia
ZURICH May 25 Swiss bank BSI's Singapore branch is operating normally, it said on Wednesday, a day after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would withdraw its status as a merchant bank in Singapore, and directed it to shut down for serious breaches of anti-money laundering requirements and other lapses.
"The decision by MAS to withdraw the Bank's status as a merchant bank will take place only at a future time given that MAS 'will allow the transfer of the Singapore's subsidiary's assets and liabilities to the Singapore branch of EFG or the parent entity, BSI SA,'" Lugano-based BSI said in a statement
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Actelion said it will provide an update on progress towards launching independent research company Idorsia, with key results for pipeline assets to be developed by idorsia
MILAN, May 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, May 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,044 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .