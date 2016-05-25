BSI Singapore shutdown a wake-up call for private banks in Asia

* Singapore shuts unit of BSI over money laundering breaches
By Lisa Jucca and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 25 Singapore's drastic
move to shut Swiss bank BSI's operations in the city-state over
its dealings with scandal-hit Malaysian fund 1MDB is a wake-up
call for wealth managers in Asia, which had been spared the
large fines and sanctions seen in the West.
The private bank is the first casualty of money-laundering
probes in at least six jurisdictions into state investor
1Malaysia Development Bhd, whose advisory board was chaired by
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) did not name 1MDB
in a statement on Tuesday announcing it was shutting down of
BSI's business for "serious breaches of anti-money laundering
requirements" and "gross misconduct" by some staff.
But details from a Swiss probe into 1MDB accuse BSI of
routinely failing to carry out required background checks on
large sums deposited.
In one case, according to the Swiss banking watchdog, BSI
was happy to take $20 million after being told by a client the
sum was "a gift". In another, it accepted $98 million without
any effort to clarify the origin of the funds.
While Western countries, in particular the United States,
have censured banks including UBS, Credit Suisse
, BNP Paribas and Standard Chartered
for lapses on tax evasion or international sanctions, Asian
regulators had been slow to bare their teeth.
The MAS move against BSI, however, signals a willingness to
act to protect the reputation of key financial centres in the
region, lawyers and bankers said.
"Asian regulators cannot sit on the sidelines and deal with
the issues quietly because of the increasing global nature of
these probes," said James Comber, a partner with law firm
Ashurst in Hong Kong. "No one regulator wants to be seen as
failing to take action on its turf."
COST PRESSURE
Besides ordering the closure of the bank, Singapore
authorities said they were evaluating whether five former BSI
executives committed criminal offences.
Bankers and lawyers expect more regulatory action and
believe smaller banks will come under massive cost pressure to
ensure they implement adequate compliance.
"This will send a chilling effect to banks and financial
institutions," said Nizam Ismail, partner at RHTLaw Taylor
Wessing LLP in Singapore. "Their licence could be at risk.
Worse, there is also the real threat of personal criminal
liability."
While the United States, and other jurisdictions, started to
look closely at money flows in the aftermath of the Sept. 11
attacks in 2001, Asia has at times lagged behind.
In its last annual report, MAS said it issued nine warnings
and reprimands to financial institutions in 2014 and imposed
financial penalties on six ranging from S$1,000 to S$700,000
($507,320), a far cry from the billions of dollars in fines the
United States has imposed on global banks for misbehaving.
Hong Kong strengthened its anti-money laundering law in
2012. Before that date, the regulator did not have the power to
impose fines, lawyers said. In Singapore, rules were toughened
further in 2013 and then again last year.
But the 1MDB investigation has shown some banks such as BSI
were completely disregarding the rules.
MAS inspected BSI three times since 2011 and said it found
multiple breaches of anti-money laundering regulations that
reflected a "a pervasive pattern of non-compliance".
The Swiss probe showed BSI failed to adequately monitor
relationships with a client group with around 100 accounts at
the bank.
MORE TO FOLLOW?
MAS, Singapore's central bank and financial regulator, said
it was checking compliance standards at other institutions,
without naming them.
A Malaysian parliamentary inquiry has shown that banks
including the private banking units of JPMorgan and RBS
had been handling money transfers linked to 1MDB. Both
banks have declined to comment.
The U.S. Department of Justice has asked JP Morgan, Deutsche
Bank and others for details of transactions with
1MDB, Reuters reported. The U.S. government is also reviewing
Goldman Sachs' relationship with the Malaysian fund. All
the banks have declined to comment.
The Wall Street Journal reported last year that
investigators had traced nearly $700 million from an account at
Falcon Private Bank in Singapore to accounts in Malaysia they
believed belonged to Prime Minister Najib. Falcon has said it is
in contact with Singapore's central bank and cooperating with
authorities.
Private banks across the world have targeted growth in Asia,
a region expected to soon boast more billionaires than the
United States.
But the expansion is coming at a cost and, as the regulatory
pressure mounts, smaller banks may have to decide whether they
can afford to compete. European banks such as Barclays wealth
unit are already exiting the region.
"The big players can afford cutting edge technology, hire
the best people to have a real robust go at anti-money
laundering and know-your-customer rules," said Keith Pogson,
Asia senior partner for financial services at EY.
"But for the small players the question will be: does it
make economic sense to put in place the level of compliance and
scrutiny requested or is it not worth it?"
($1 = 1.3798 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in Kuala Lumpur and
Andrew MacAskill in LONDON; Editing by Alex Richardson)