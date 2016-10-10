Singapore charges two former BSI bankers with forgery

SINGAPORE Oct 10 Singapore police on Monday
charged two former BSI bankers amid an ongoing investigation
that led to the Singapore branch of the Swiss private bank being
ordered to shut down in May.
Yak Yew Chee, who was a senior vice president at BSI
Singapore and handled BSI's relationship with embattled state
investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), was charged with
forgery and failure to disclose suspicious transactions.
The Commercial Affairs Department of Singapore police filed
similar charges against Yvonne Seah, a former director at the
bank.
In May, Singapore's central bank referred Yak and Seah,
among six members of BSI Bank's senior management and staff, to
the public prosecutor to evaluate if they had committed criminal
offences.
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Nick Macfie)