Ex-banker in 1MDB-linked trial worked for Malaysian 'Jho Low' - witness

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 1 A former private banker for BSI
quit his job in 2014 to work for Low Taek Jho, the Malaysian
financier accused of siphoning billions of dollars from
Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund, a witness told a
Singapore court on Tuesday.
The allegation was made by Kevin Swampillai, the supervisor
of ex-BSI banker Yeo Jiawei. The ex-BSI banker is undergoing
trial on four charges related to his attempt to pervert the
course of justice by urging witnesses to lie to police and
destroy evidence, according to the charge sheet.
More than $3.5 billion was allegedly misappropriated from
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), according to civil lawsuits
filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which named several
individuals, including Low, better known as "Jho Low".
Singapore has also frozen Low's assets, but the 34-year-old
has not been charged with any offence in the investigations into
1MDB.
Founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who
previously chaired its advisory board, 1MDB is currently the
subject of money-laundering investigations in at least six
countries, including Switzerland, Singapore and the United
States.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will
cooperate with the international investigations.
During Tuesday's hearing, the prosecution pressed Swampillai
about Yeo's relationship with Low.
"From my interactions with Mr Yeo, right throughout the time
when he was transitioning out of BSI Bank and after he left BSI
Bank, I believe that Mr Yeo worked for or worked with an
individual called Low Taek Jho," Swampillai said.
Defence lawyer Philip Fong said the questioning was out of
line and "unrelated to this particular charge".
Reuters could not reach Jho Low for a comment.
Yeo is also facing seven separate charges, including money
laundering, cheating and forgery, which the prosecution said
will be tried next year.
Singapore authorities have called the 1MDB-linked
investigation the most complex, sophisticated and largest money
laundering case they have handled.
Singapore's central bank ordered the closure of the
operations of BSI in May and asked the Attorney General's
Chambers to investigate six members of BSI bank's senior
management and staff.
Yeo's trial will last until Nov 11.
