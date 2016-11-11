Former BSI Singapore banker jailed for charges linked to 1MDB probe

SINGAPORE Nov 11 A Singapore court on Friday
jailed a former banker who handled Swiss bank BSI's relationship
with state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) for 18
weeks for forgery and failure to disclose suspicious
transactions.
Yak Yew Chee, who worked as a senior vice president at BSI
Singapore, was also a private banker for Malaysian businessman
Low Taek Jho, who was described by Singapore authorities as a
key figure in the money laundering investigation linked to 1MDB.
Founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chaired
its advisory board, 1MDB is currently the subject of money
laundering investigations in at least six countries, including
Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will
cooperate with the international investigations.
Yak pleaded guilty to four of seven charges at Singapore's
state court. He was also fined S$24,000 ($17,000).
Two charges related to forging reference letters vouching
for the Low family and two to turning a blind eye to hefty sums
- allegedly proceeds from criminal conduct - coursing through
BSI bank in Singapore.
Yak is now expected to assist the ongoing 1MDB money
laundering investigation.
Singapore earlier this year shut down BSI and Falcon Private
Bank in its biggest crackdown on alleged money laundering
connected to 1MDB.
In May, Singapore's central bank referred Yak among six
members of BSI Bank's senior management and staff to the public
prosecutor to evaluate if they had committed criminal offences
in the wake of its money laundering investigation.
Yak earned S$27 million during about four years of work for
BSI, including hefty bonuses, court documents showed.
($1 = S$1.4)
