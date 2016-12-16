Singapore jails second BSI banker on charges linked to 1MDB probe

SINGAPORE Dec 16 A Singapore court on Friday
jailed a second former banker from Swiss wealth manager BSI on
charges stemming from a money laundering investigation linked to
state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
Yvonne Seah, 45, was sentenced to two weeks in prison and a
fine of S$10,000 ($6,929), after pleading guilty to three
charges including forgery and failure to disclose suspicious
transactions involving Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho.
Singapore authorities have described Low, also known as Jho
Low, as a key figure in the money-laundering investigation.
Seah worked with Yak Yew Chee, a senior vice president at
BSI Singapore, who was a private banker for Low and 1MDB.
Yak was sentenced to 18-week jail term in November on
similar charges.
Founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chaired
its advisory board, 1MDB is currently the subject of money
laundering investigations in at least six countries, including
Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and has said Malaysia will
cooperate with the international investigations.
Singapore this year shut down BSI and Falcon Private Bank in
its biggest crackdown on alleged money laundering connected to
1MDB.
In May, Singapore's central bank referred six members of BSI
Bank's senior management and staff to the public prosecutor to
check if they had committed criminal offences in the wake of its
money-laundering investigation.
($1 = 1.4431 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Nee)