BSI settles bonus lawsuit with former Asia head

ZURICH Aug 19 Swiss private bank BSI, which was
involved in a corruption scandal linked to its dealings with
Malaysian state investor 1MDB, has settled a lawsuit over bonus
payments to the former head of its Asian operations.
Hanspeter Brunner, who left the bank in March, had filed a
lawsuit in Singapore courts over deferred bonus payments.
"We confirm that the bank has settled the bonus lawsuit with
Hanspeter Brunner and that the claim against the bank has been
withdrawn in its entirety," a BSI spokesman said on Friday,
confirming a Bloomberg report.
The details of the dispute over Brunner's bonus payments and
the terms of BSI's settlement with Brunner were not made public.
After his departure from the bank, Brunner was one of six
former or current senior BSI executives referred by the
Singapore Monetary Authority in May to the city state's public
prosecutor for possible criminal charges.
Singapore's central bank also ordered the closure of BSI's
operations in the city state for serious breaches of anti-money
laundering rules.
BSI is currently appealing a decision by FINMA in May that
the Swiss bank breached money laundering regulations through
business relationships and transactions linked to corruption
scandals surrounding Malaysian state-owned fund 1Malaysia
Development Berhad.
