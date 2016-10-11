Singapore directs Falcon Bank to stop operations in Singapore

SINGAPORE Oct 11 The Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS) has asked Swiss wealth manager Falcon Private
Bank Ltd to cease operations in the city state over lapses
related to handling fund flows with scandal-hit Malaysian
sovereign fund 1MDB.
The move comes after MAS - Singapore's central bank - in May
ordered the shutdown of Swiss private bank BSI and subsequently
charged people in connection with the probe and froze assets
linked to 1MDB. It also imposed financial penalties on DBS Bank
and the Singapore branch of UBS AG for breaches of AML
requirements.
"Falcon Bank has demonstrated a persistent and severe lack
of understanding of MAS' AML (anti money laundering)
requirements and expectations," MAS said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"Taking into account the totality of Falcon Bank's conduct,
MAS' assessment is that the merchant bank will be unable to
comply with these requirements and expectations going forward,"
MAS said.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga and Singapore
bureau; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)