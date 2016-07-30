UPDATE 1-U.S. authorities subpoena Goldman in 1MDB probe -WSJ

(Adds the SEC and the DoJ declined to comment)
July 29 U.S. authorities have issued subpoenas
to Goldman Sachs Group Inc for documents related to the
bank's dealings with scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1MDB, the
Wall Street Journal reported late on Friday.
Goldman received the subpoenas earlier this year from the
U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), the Journal reported, citing a person familiar
with the matter. on.wsj.com/2axt8L8
The authorities also want to interview current and former
Goldman employees in connection with the inquiries, but none of
those meetings had occurred by Friday, WSJ said.
The Department of Justice and the SEC declined to comment.
No one from Goldman Sachs was available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
1MDB, which was founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak in 2009 shortly after he came to office, is being
investigated for money-laundering in at least six countries
including the United States, Singapore and Switzerland.
Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
U.S. law enforcement officials are attempting to identify
whether Goldman violated federal law after failing to flag a
transaction in Malaysia, the Journal reported in June.
New York state regulators have also asked the Wall Street
bank for details about probes into billions of dollars it raised
in a bond offering for 1MDB, Reuters reported in June, citing a
person familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Suzanne Barlyn in
New York; Editing by Sandra Maler and Kim Coghill)