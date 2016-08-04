版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:52 BJT

NY regulator wants meeting with Goldman about Malaysian fund -source

Aug 4 New York state's financial regulator wants a meeting with Goldman Sachs Group Inc about investigations involving billions of dollars it raised through a bond issue for a troubled Malaysian fund, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The New York State Department of Financial Services, in a letter sent late on Thursday, requested the meeting on or before Aug. 31, the person said. The request follows a letter the regulator sent to Goldman last month seeking a report on its in-house investigation into the matter and other details.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Tom Brown)

