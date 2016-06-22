Malaysian financier Jho Low owned firm linked to 1MDB scandal-source

| SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, June 22
year, the Malaysian government has said a company called Good
Star Ltd, which received $1.03 billion from the scandal-hit 1MDB
investment fund, was owned by the fund's joint venture partner,
PetroSaudi International Ltd.
Now an official with knowledge of a regulatory investigation
has confirmed what Malaysia's central bank has recently
asserted: Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho was the sole owner of
Good Star during its five years as a company.
"What I can say for sure is that Jho Low is the exclusive
beneficial owner of Good Star," the official said.
According to a registration document seen by Reuters, Good
Star was incorporated in the Seychelles on May 18, 2009, four
months before the initial payment to PetroSaudi. It was
dissolved five years later on May 2, 2014.
Low, who is most often referred to as Jho Low, was the owner
of Good Star throughout those five years, the official said.
Both Low, and the government have denied he had anything to
do with 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), a fund Prime Minister
Najib Razak founded in September 2009 to invest in strategic
property and energy projects.
Malaysian companies and banks linked to 1MDB are at the
centre of corruption and money laundering probes that have led
investigators to look at transactions and financial
relationships across the globe - from Malaysia to Singapore and
the Seychelles, from Abu Dhabi to offshore companies in the
Caribbean, and from the United States to Switzerland.
Investigations are being conducted by authorities in the
United States, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, and the
United Arab Emirates.
ENERGY INVESTMENT?
Unravelling the status of Good Star's ownership is
important, investigators say, because it will help determine
whether 1MDB's funds were misappropriated or used for legitimate
investments, as the government maintains.
If Low is the sole owner of Good Star, it could
indicate that 1MDB funds were not directed to an energy project
investment with PetroSaudi but for another purpose,
investigators say.
The 34-year-old Low has not been charged with any offence in
the investigations into 1MDB. He did not reply to requests for
comment that were directed to his private equity and advisory
firm in Hong Kong, Jynwel Capital, and his whereabouts could not
be determined.
Najib, who was the chairman of 1MDB's advisory board until
recently, has denied any wrongdoing.
The Prime Minister's office did not respond to requests for
comment about Good Star for this article. 1MDB and the Malaysian
finance ministry, which is the sole shareholder of the fund,
declined to comment.
PetroSaudi was founded in 2005 by Saudi businessman Tarek
Essam Ahmad Obaid, a graduate of Georgetown University School of
Foreign Service, the company's website says.
PetroSaudi and Obaid did not respond directly when asked if
the firm owned Good Star. The London-based law firm of
Carter-Ruck, speaking on behalf of PetroSaudi, said in an
emailed statement: "Our clients categorically deny any
wrongdoing in relation to the Joint Venture with 1MDB, and they
have made clear that all funds invested by 1MDB in the Joint
Venture were returned, with profits."
CENTRAL BANK LETTER
Good Star's ownership continues to be a matter of debate in
Malaysia.
The head of Malaysia's parliamentary inquiry into 1MDB last
month denied Low was the owner of Good Star. He did so in
explaining why he rejected a letter from Malaysia's central bank
saying that Low, indeed, was the owner.
The parliamentary inquiry chief, Hasan Arifin, from Najib's
ruling United Malays National Organisation, said he did not
include the confidential letter in his final report on 1MDB
because the Bank's source of information was "intelligence
grade", which "may be prejudiced against various parties".
Arifin declined to comment to Reuters. The central bank did
not respond to requests for comment.
The former chief executive of 1MDB, Shahrol Halmi, told the
inquiry that Good Star was a subsidiary of PetroSaudi, according
to the report.
1MDB made two payments to Good Star, in 2009 and 2011,
totalling $1.03 billion. What happened to the money after that
could not be determined because the inquiry panel was not given
information on 1MDB's foreign banking transactions, according to
Tony Pua, an opposition member of the parliamentary
inquiry.
The Wall Street Journal on July 3 of last year reported that
global investigators believed that $700 million in cash moved
through banks and companies linked to 1MDB before eventually
going into Najib's personal bank accounts.
None of the investigations across the world into 1MDB have
shown any connection between any alleged misappropriation of
money linked to 1MDB and the prime minister.
Malaysia's Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali cleared Najib
in January of any corruption or criminal offences. He said that
$681 million, deposited into Najib's personal account in March
2013 before a Malaysian general election, was a gift from a
member of Saudi Arabia's royal family and most of it was
returned.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told
reporters in April the funds wired into Najib's account from an
unspecified Saudi source were "a genuine donation" with no
obligations attached.
