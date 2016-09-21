Switzerland regrets Thai decision not to extradite Swiss national linked to 1MDB probe

KUALA LUMPUR/ZURICH, Sept 21 Switzerland said it
regrets a decision by Thai authorities not to extradite Swiss
national Xavier Justo, a possible key witness in the global
money-laundering probe linked to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB).
Malaysia's 1MDB, once a pet project of Prime Minister Najib
Razak who chaired its advisory board, is the subject of
money-laundering investigations in at least six countries,
including Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.
Justo was jailed for three years in Thailand in August 2015
after the police said he admitted to blackmail and attempting
extortion of his former employer Petrosaudi, a Saudi
Arabia-based oil and gas company and joint venture partner of
1MDB.
Justo leaked several confidential documents from Petrosaudi
relating to its joint venture with 1MDB that were published by
Malaysian and international media groups early last year, and
formed the basis for the graft and money laundering probe.
His sentence was cut to two years by a royal amnesty in
August, prompting the Swiss authorities to request his transfer
to serve the remaining term back home.
Thai Justice Minister Gen Paiboon Koomchaya was quoted
telling Malaysian state news agency Bernama that the decision to
deny Justo's transfer was made "in accordance with Thai law".
The Swiss foreign office said it took note of the decision
with "regret". "Switzerland has not yet been officially informed
by the Thai authorities of the decision to refuse the transfer
to Switzerland," it said in a statement to Reuters.
Justo's lawyer in Thailand, Worrasit Piriyawiboon, said his
client was not extradited because he has less than one year of
his sentence left to serve.
The decision to reject Justo's transfer to Switzerland came
shortly after Malaysia's prime minister concluded a visit to
Thailand. Both countries have denied any interference.
Najib's press secretary said in a statement late on Tuesday
that no one from the Malaysian delegation raised any matter
relating to Justo during the Thai visit.
"Malaysia does not sanction attempts to interfere with the
internal affairs or judicial process of other countries," Tengku
Sariffuddin said in a statement.
The U.S. Justice Department filed lawsuits earlier this year
seeking to seize more than $1 billion of assets allegedly
siphoned off from 1MDB, founded in September 2009 to invest in
strategic property and energy projects.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will
cooperate with the international investigations.
More than 200,000 people marched through the streets of
Kuala Lumpur in August 2015 calling for Najib's resignation over
the 1MDB scandal, and another protest rally is planned for
November this year.
