U.S. Justice Department files lawsuit in connection with 1MDB probe

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to seize properties tied to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, said it seeks to seize assets "involved in and traceable to an international conspiracy to launder money misappropriated from 1MDB".
The suit says the alleged offences were committed over a four-year period and involved multiple individuals, including Malaysian officials and their associates, who conspired to fraudulently divert billions of dollars from 1MDB.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.