UPDATE 2-Private bank Rothschild fined in 1MDB case - source

ZURICH, June 22 Luxembourg watchdogs have fined
the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild for its
handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian investment
fund 1MDB, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The authorities and the bank confirmed Edmond de Rothschild
had been fined nearly 9 million euros ($10.1 million) for
failing to take proper safeguards against money laundering. They
did not comment on news reports that the case concerned 1MDB.
Paying the fine "marks the end of the proceeding in which it
has actively participated", the bank said in a statement, noting
the Luxembourg arm had taken measures since the first half of
2016 to strengthen its compliance and risk control procedures.
The group installed a new CEO of Edmond de Rothschild
(Europe) in Luxembourg last year in a management shake-up.
Swiss watchdog FINMA said it was conducting its own
enforcement proceedings against the bank to determine whether
the group had fulfilled anti-money-laundering standards.
Rothschild is the latest Swiss bank to be swept up in the
1MDB case, which has triggered money-laundering investigations
in at least six countries including Switzerland, Singapore and
the United States.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chaired 1MDB's
advisory board, has denied any wrongdoing.
As part of an extensive review into 1MDB-related
transactions, Singapore has shut down the local units of
Switzerland's BSI Bank and Falcon Bank due to failures of money
laundering controls and improper conduct by senior management,
frozen millions of dollars and charged several private bankers.
The review uncovered a complex web of transactions involving
shell companies and individuals operating in many jurisdictions,
including the United States, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Luxembourg
and Malaysia.
Singapore's central bank last month fined Credit Suisse
and United Overseas Bank (UOB) a total of S$1.6 million
($1.15 million) for breaching anti-money laundering rules in
transactions related to 1MDB.
Last year, it fined DBS, UBS, Standard
Chartered and private bank Coutts for breaches of
Singapore's anti-money laundering laws in connection to 1MDB
transactions.
Swiss agency FINMA has already reprimanded Credit Suisse and
UBS for dealings surrounding 1MDB.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
($1 = 1.3894 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by
Michael Shields and Susan Thomas)