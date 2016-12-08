Jho Low family dealt setback in move to claim assets in 1MDB probe

Dec 8 Relatives of a Malaysian financier at the
center of the 1MDB fund scandal were dealt a setback in their
efforts to claim assets seized by the U.S. government when a
federal judge denied a motion that would have given them time to
try their luck in overseas courts.
Earlier this week four relatives of Low Taek Jho filed a
motion to delay the Dec. 12 hearing to Jan. 23 so they could go
to courts in New Zealand and the Cayman Islands to try and get
real estate and other assets transferred to a new trustee.
In a one-sentence ruling, U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer
denied both the motion to postpone the hearing and a separate
request to extend the deadline for filing a claim. No reason was
given in the filing, dated Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors had opposed the delay, noting in a
filing on Wednesday that almost five months had transpired since
the Department of Justice launched a series of lawsuits alleging
more than $3.5 billion was misappropriated from the 1MDB fund.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak established the IMDB
fund in 2009 and chaired the advisory board until recently.
Low Taek Jho is among the people named in civil lawsuits
aimed at seizing $1 billion in assets allegedly siphoned off
from 1MDB and diverted into luxury real estate in New York,
Beverly Hills and London, valuable paintings and a private jet.
Low Taek Jho's relatives had wanted to try courts in New
Zealand and the Cayman Islands, hoping those venues would be
more hospitable to their requests. The ruling to go ahead with
the hearing on Monday could thwart those plans.
The relatives' lawyer, Daniel Zaheer of Kobre & Kim, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
In addition to Low, the Department of Justice has named Riza
Aziz in its lawsuits. Aziz is the stepson of Najib, the
Malaysian prime minister, and founder of Red Granite Pictures,
which produced the 2013 Hollywood blockbuster "The Wolf of Wall
Street."
The lawsuits do not name Najib, but say more than $700
million of misappropriated funds flowed into the accounts of
"Malaysian Official 1," whom U.S. and Malaysian officials have
identified as Najib.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will
cooperate in the international investigations.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)