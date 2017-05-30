UPDATE 2-Singapore fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked dealings, wraps up review

* MAS ends review of banks with 1MDB-linked transactions
* Credit Suisse, UOB say strengthening AML processes
* MAS says imposed total fines of S$29.1 mln on 8 banks
(Adds comment from lawyer, Swiss financial watchdog FINMA)
By Anshuman Daga and Joshua Franklin
SINGAPORE/ZURICH, May 30 Singapore's central
bank has fined Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) a
total of S$1.6 million ($1.2 million) for breaching anti-money
laundering rules in transactions related to Malaysia's
scandal-ridden state fund 1MDB.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Tuesday it
had fined UOB S$900,000 and Credit Suisse S$700,000 as
it wrapped up its two-year probe into banks involved in
1MDB-related transactions, which revealed several breaches of
anti-money laundering (AML) requirements and control lapses.
"These include weaknesses in conducting due diligence on
customers and inadequate scrutiny of customers' transactions and
activities," it said in a statement, adding it did not, however,
detect pervasive control weaknesses at UOB and Credit Suisse.
The fines are smaller than those the authority has already
imposed on other banks as part of its biggest money-laundering
investigation. It has now imposed penalties of S$29.1 million on
eight banks.
Once a pet project of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak,
who chaired its advisory board, 1MDB is the subject of
money-laundering investigations in at least six countries
including Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing.
"While the fines imposed on UOB and Credit Suisse may appear
low relative to the amounts that we see imposed by U.S. and UK
regulators, they are substantive by Singapore standards," said
Nizam Ismail, partner at RHTLaw Taylor Wessing LLP, where he
advises clients on financial services regulation.
"Unfortunately, the presence of financial crimes is a
reality and occupational hazard of major international financial
centres. But when they are detected, the enforcement is robust
and extensive - which is what MAS has done."
Last year, MAS fined DBS, UBS, Standard
Chartered and private bank Coutts for breaches of
Singapore's anti-money laundering laws in connection to 1MDB
transactions.
Separately, Swiss financial watchdog FINMA said on Tuesday
it had conducted "extensive investigations" into Credit Suisse's
dealings surrounding 1MDB, resulting in a written reprimand for
Switzerland's second-biggest bank.
As part of a two-year review into 1MDB-related transactions,
Singapore has shut down the local units of BSI Bank and Falcon
Bank due to failures of money laundering controls and improper
conduct by senior management, frozen millions of dollars in bank
accounts and charged several private bankers.
"The price for keeping our financial centre clean as it
grows in size and inter-connectedness is unstinting vigilance,"
said Ravi Menon, managing director of the central bank.
"MAS has enhanced its AML surveillance and taken
unprecedented enforcement actions against errant institutions
and individuals," he said.
The extensive review uncovered a complex web of transactions
involving shell companies and individuals operating in multiple
jurisdictions, including the United States, Switzerland, Hong
Kong, Luxembourg and Malaysia.
"Credit Suisse takes a very serious view of our obligations
in the prevention of money laundering and is firmly committed to
upholding the high standards of the Singapore financial center,"
the bank said in a statement.
UOB, the smallest of Singapore's three listed banks, also
said it had accepted the findings by MAS.
"We have instituted measures to address the areas of
concern, including enhancing our training programme to raise
risk and control awareness among our staff," it said.
($1 = 1.3869 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Joshua Franklin in ZURICH;
Additional reporting by Miyoung Kim and Masayuki Kitano in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Stephen Coates and Mark Potter)