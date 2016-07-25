UPDATE 1-Singapore to further boost money laundering controls amid 1MDB-linked probe

(Adds detail of more MAS action, background)
By Saeed Azhar and Marius Zaharia
SINGAPORE, July 25 Singapore's central bank said
it will enhance controls against money laundering and take swift
action against banks following damaging findings that financial
institutions in the city-state handled money flows linked to
Malaysian state fund 1MDB.
"There is no doubt that the recent findings have made a dent
in our reputation as a clean and trusted financial centre," Ravi
Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore,
said at its annual news conference on Monday.
"MAS is determined to fix the problem, working together with
the industry."
Menon said the central bank will bolster its enforcement,
conduct rigorous investigations and take swift action against
errant financial institutions.
The comments came after authorities in Singapore announced
last week that they had seized S$240 million ($177 million) of
assets in an investigation of 1MDB-related fund flows for
possible money laundering.
They also said they found problems at three major banks: top
local lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd, the world's
largest private bank UBS AG, and UK-based bank Standard
Chartered.
An onsite inspection of another Swiss bank, Falcon PBS,
owned by one of the world's leading sovereign wealth funds - Abu
Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), in
April 2016 found "substantial breaches" of anti-money laundering
regulations, the MAS said.
Last week's announcement came after Singapore's central bank
said in May it was closing down the Singapore operations of
Swiss private bank BSI AG for serious breaches of anti-money
laundering rules, the first such action in 32 years.
Menon said the central bank would not go into the details of
its ongoing investigations into banks and other financial
institutions, but it shows that the financial sector is
particularly vulnerable to money laundering and illicit
financing risks.
The MAS will also take a different tack when it comes to
money laundering offences, potentially naming and shaming banks
for larger breaches, Menon said, deviating from its past
practise of conducting investigations on other offences in
private.
Menon said the central bank is exploring the use of machine
learning algorithms to identify manipulative trading behaviours
in capital markets or to detect money laundering transactions.
"It is neither realistic nor desirable to expect the MAS to
police every single transaction or activity in our financial
markets," he said. "The responsibility lies with every FI
(financial institution) to instil high standards of risk
management and proper conduct at all levels."
Between 2013 and 2016, the MAS conducted 608 inspections of
financial institutions, he said, a six-fold increase from 2010
to 2013.
