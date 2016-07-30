UPDATE 1-Singapore c.bank examining Goldman on work related to 1MDB bond deals

* MAS examining GS Singapore unit's role in bond deals
* MAS has seized S$240 mln assets linked to 1MDB probe
* Goldman Sachs HK spokesman declines comment
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, July 30 Singapore's central bank said
on Saturday it is examining the extent of involvement by Goldman
Sachs' local unit in bond deals for Malaysian state
investor 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been
questioning banks and financial institutions since last year as
part of investigations into possible money laundering in the
city-state linked to 1MDB..
"MAS supervisory examination into the extent of Goldman
Sachs (Singapore) Pte's involvement in the 1MDB bond deals is
still ongoing," an MAS spokeswoman said in an emailed statement
to Reuters.
Last week, Singapore said it had seized assets worth S$240
million ($179 million) as part of a money laundering probe
linked to 1MDB and would take action against some of the biggest
banks based in the city-state for handling transactions linked
to the Malaysian fund.
"MAS will take decisive regulatory actions against any
financial institution or individual in Singapore that has
breached regulations or failed to meet the expected anti-money
laundering standards," MAS said in the statement.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment
on the Singapore inquiry.
The U.S. government alleged this month that billions of
dollars were diverted from bond deals arranged by Goldman, for
the personal use of officials and some people associated with
the state fund.
U.S. prosecutors have filed civil lawsuits to seize more
than $1 billion in assets they said were tied to money stolen
from the Malaysian fund.
1MDB has said in the past it is not a party to the civil
suits, does not have any assets in the United States, nor has it
benefited from the various transactions described in the civil
suits. 1MDB was not available for comment on Saturday.
Goldman Sachs, which earned close to $600 million to arrange
and underwrite the 1MDB bonds, has not been accused of any
wrongdoing by U.S. authorities.
These bond deals were arranged and underwritten by Goldman
Sachs International.
The Wall Street Journal, which earlier reported the MAS
inquiry, also said U.S. authorities had issued subpoenas to
Goldman Sachs for documents related to the bank's dealings with
1MDB..
1MDB, founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in
2009 shortly after he came to office, is being investigated for
money laundering in at least six countries including the United
States, Singapore and Switzerland.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Praveen
Menon in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Denny Thomas, Christopher
Cushing and Dale Hudson)