1MDB-linked findings have dented Singapore's reputation-c.bank

SINGAPORE, July 25 Singapore's central bank said
on Monday the recent findings in a money laundering probe linked
to Malaysian state fund 1MDB had dented the city-state's
reputation as a clean and trusted financial centre.
"There is no doubt that the recent findings have made a dent
in our reputation as a clean and trusted financial centre," Ravi
Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore,
said at its annual news conference.
"MAS is determined to fix the problem, working together with
the industry. MAS will further strengthen its enforcement
capability to conduct rigorous investigations and to take swift
and decisive action against errant FIs (financial
institutions)."
The latest comments came after Singapore widened a crackdown
on alleged money laundering in a probe tied to scandal-hit 1MDB,
seizing assets and announcing last week it will take action
against some of the biggest banks based in the city-state.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Sam
Holmes)