Swiss seize van Gogh, Monet paintings in 1MDB case

ZURICH, July 21 Swiss authorities acting on a
U.S. request have seized three valuable paintings linked to an
investigation into scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1MDB, they
said on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for the Federal Office of Justice said the
paintings ordered seized were van Gogh's La maison de Vincent à
Arles and Monet's Saint-Georges Majeur and Nympheas avec Reflets
de Hautes Herbes. She was confirming a report by the Neue
Luzerner Zeitung newspaper.
"The operation is not over yet so we will not comment at the
moment on the location of the paintings," she said.
The U.S. government on Wednesday filed lawsuits seeking to
seize $1 billion in assets bought with money believed to have
been stolen from 1MDB.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Janet Lawrence)