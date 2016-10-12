Falcon says will help Swiss authorities in 1MDB criminal probe

ZURICH Oct 12 Falcon Private Bank said on Wednesday it would look for a speedy resolution of a Swiss criminal probe into its alleged failure to prevent suspected money laundering linked to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

"The bank has cooperated with the OAG (Office of the Attorney General) already in the past and has voluntarily submitted relevant information and documentation," Zurich-based Falcon, owned by Abu Dhabi's IPIC fund, said in a statement.

"The bank will continue do so in order to contribute to an expeditious clarification of the allegations against the bank." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)