Falcon says will help Swiss authorities in 1MDB criminal probe

ZURICH Oct 12 Falcon Private Bank said on
Wednesday it would look for a speedy resolution of a Swiss
criminal probe into its alleged failure to prevent suspected
money laundering linked to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia
Development Bhd (1MDB).
"The bank has cooperated with the OAG (Office of the
Attorney General) already in the past and has voluntarily
submitted relevant information and documentation," Zurich-based
Falcon, owned by Abu Dhabi's IPIC fund, said in a statement.
"The bank will continue do so in order to contribute to an
expeditious clarification of the allegations against the bank."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)