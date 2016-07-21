Swiss private bank Falcon says cooperating with Singapore in 1MDB probe

ZURICH, July 21 Swiss private bank Falcon is
cooperating with Singaporean investigators who are looking into
banks' ties to scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1MDB, it said on
Thursday.
"With reference to the ongoing investigations by the
Monetary Authority of Singapore on 1MDB-linked institutions and
the statement released today, we would like to reiterate that we
are in full cooperation with the authorities. We will comment
further when the investigations are complete," a spokesman said
in response to an enquiry.
The Singapore authorities said on Thursday they had seized
assets worth S$240 million ($177 million) in an investigation
into 1MDB-related fund flows and possible money laundering, in a
probe which has found "deficiencies" at several major banks in
the city state.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)