Swiss AG says "serious suspicion" of Swiss banks being involved in alleged 1MDB graft

SINGAPORE Oct 5 There was serious suspicion of
Swiss banks being involved in alleged criminal activities linked
to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB),
Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber said on Wednesday.
"The analysis of all the financial documents brought up
serious suspicion of the possible implication of Swiss banks in
these alleged criminal activities and of an abuse of our
financial place to deceive legitimate Malaysian sovereign
funds," Lauber said at an event in Singapore.
Lauber did not name the banks, but Swiss authorities have
only formally launched a criminal probe against Swiss private
bank BSI.
Malaysia's 1MDB, once a pet project of Prime Minister Najib
Razak who chaired its advisory board, is the subject of
money-laundering investigations in at least six countries,
including Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will
cooperate with the international investigations.
($1=1.3740 Singapore dollars)
