RPT-Stung by loss of secrecy at home, Swiss banks run into trouble in Asia

By Joshua Franklin, Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga
ZURICH/SINGAPORE, May 24 Regulators' closure of
the Swiss BSI bank's Asian outpost for failing in its duty to
prevent money-laundering has highlighted the risks of hunting
wealthy clients farther afield as Swiss banks' traditional line
in hiding money from foreign tax men is choked off.
The Swiss banking watchdog FINMA has already opened
enforcement proceedings against no fewer than six other unnamed
Swiss banks in relation to either the Malaysian fund that
tripped up BSI or a separate scandal involving Brazil's
state-controlled oil producer, Petrobras.
"We've made clear over recent years and months that we see
money-laundering risk as having risen in our country," FINMA
Chief Executive Mark Branson told reporters.
"We're concerned that not all organisations have matched
their control processes to this increased risk."
The head of Singapore's central bank accused BSI of the
"worst case of control lapses and gross misconduct" ever seen in
the city-state's financial sector for its dealings with the
scandal-hit Malaysian government fund 1 Malaysia Development Bhd
(1MDB).
LOOKING FOR WEALTH
In recent years, Swiss banks have paid billions of dollars
in fines as global prosecutors, led by the United States,
chipped away at the secrecy that for decades enabled the world's
wealthy to keep their cash in Switzerland, out of sight of the
tax man.
Faced with the prospect of a sharp decline in their wealth
management business at home, and an economic slowdown in Europe,
BSI and other Swiss private banks expanded rapidly into Asia,
where economies - and the number of ultra-rich individuals -
were growing much faster.
In 2009, BSI made clear its intentions by hiring around 100
Asian-based bankers from its rival RBS Coutts.
What BSI and perhaps others failed to take account of was
the higher prevalence of corruption in the region, and the
greater difficulty of making compliance checks.
"You end up kicking out clients who suddenly are
unacceptable because of tax issues, but you replace them with
clients who are far worse," said Carlo Lombardini, a banking
lawyer and professor of banking law at the University of
Lausanne. "They have no tax issues but have corruption issues."
As well as courting wealthy individuals, BSI took on a group
of state-owned wealth funds as clients, including 1MDB. They
became, according to FINMA, its most profitable client group,
paying fees well above the norm.
The wheels began to come off last year when Singaporean and
Swiss regulators began questioning transactions linked to 1MDB.
FINMA said BSI had repeatedly missed red flags in various
transfers involving 1MDB over several years, and failed to
double-check potentially suspect transactions, including a
deposit of $20 million described by the client as a "gift".
1MDB is now at the centre of a multi-billion-dollar graft
scandal, and its transactions have triggered investigations on
three continents.
ILLEGAL EARNINGS
While Singapore shut down BSI's branch there, FINMA
confiscated 95 million Swiss francs ($96 million) that it said
BSI had earned illegally through suspect transactions.
BSI's chief executive, Stefano Coduri, resigned and the bank
said it would, among other measures, appoint a new chief risk
officer and group legal counsel.
"BSI acknowledges that these events are important steps with
regard to the regulators to resolve legacy issues and removing
uncertainty for clients and staff in relation to 1MDB," it said
in a statement.
More than a dozen executives who were associated with the
1MDB account or related accounts have left BSI over the past
year, sources familiar with the matter told something
on which BSI declined to comment.
1MDB for its part said on Tuesday that it had not been
contacted by any foreign authority after the Singapore and Swiss
actions.
For now, 143-year-old BSI's ongoing business, with total
client assets of 84.3 billion Swiss francs at the end of 2015,
will be salvaged through an already-agreed takeover by its Swiss
peer EFG International.
Swiss regulators said the deal could still go ahead on
condition that BSI, currently owned by Brazil's BTG Pactual
, was fully integrated into EFG and then dissolved.
But Bradley Birkenfeld, an American whistleblower in a
breakthrough tax fraud case against UBS who later won a $104
million reward from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, said it
had taken too long to bring the issue into focus.
"If you don't fix a problem, it will fester," he said. "And
this is exactly what we have now."
($1 = 0.9925 Swiss francs)
