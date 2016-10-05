UPDATE 2-Swiss prosecutors probe suspected $800 mln misappropriation from Malaysia's 1MDB

(Adds comments from Swiss attorney general, comment from 1MDB)
By Joshua Franklin and Saeed Azhar
ZURICH/SINGAPORE Oct 5 Swiss prosecutors are
investigating whether the country's banks were used to
misappropriate $800 million belonging to a former subsidiary of
Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB.
Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on
Wednesday a Ponzi scheme may have been set up to conceal the
alleged fraud, adding it was seeking further help from Malaysia
for its investigation.
It is the latest development in a number of investigations
around the world related to allegations of the misappropriation
of funds and money-laundering surrounding 1Malaysia Development
Berhad, commonly known as 1MDB.
Founded by Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chaired its
advisory board, 1MDB is currently the subject of
money-laundering investigations in at least six countries
including Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will
cooperate with the international investigations.
Speaking in Singapore, Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber
said on Wednesday there was a "serious suspicion" that Swiss
banks were involved in alleged criminal activities linked to
1MDB.
Lauber's office has been running an investigation around
1MDB for more than a year and has so far opened criminal
proceedings against four people and one bank.
In a statement on Wednesday it said it had found new
evidence of "suspect transactions involving the Swiss financial
sector".
"Firstly, the sum of $800 million appears to have been
misappropriated from investments in natural resources made by
the SRC sovereign fund," the OAG said, referring to a former
1MDB subsidiary now owned by Malaysia's finance ministry.
"Secondly, it is suspected that a 'Ponzi' scheme fraud ...
was committed to conceal the misappropriations from both the SRC
fund and from 1MDB."
A Ponzi scheme involves paying the returns on initial
investments from funds obtained from subsequent investors,
rather than from legitimate revenue from the investments.
The aim of the latest Swiss OAG request for Malaysian legal
assistance is to gather further evidence to support these
findings, Lauber's office said, adding an initial request for
assistance in January was still pending.
1MDB said in a statement any queries should be addressed to
the relevant authority and that it had not been contacted by the
OAG or any other foreign agency regarding their investigations
but would cooperate fully with any of the authorities.
Malaysia's Attorney General's office did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
In May the OAG said it had opened criminal proceedings
against Lugano, Switzerland-based BSI bank as part of its
investigations surrounding 1MDB. BSI is in the process of being
bought by EFG International.
BSI did not directly comment on the proceedings at the time,
but said that group CEO Stefano Coduri had stepped down with
immediate effect and it had undertaken steps to strengthen
management, including introducing a new chief risk officer and
appointing a new group legal counsel.
Lauber's office also said in April it had extended its
criminal investigation to two former Emirati officials, in
charge of Abu Dhabi sovereign funds. It did not name the
officials or the funds.
