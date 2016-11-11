Malaysia again rebuffs Swiss request for help in 1MDB probe

ZURICH Nov 11 Malaysia has again rebuffed
Switzerland's request for legal assistance in probing suspected
corruption linked to scandal-hit state fund 1MDB, the Swiss
attorney general's office said on Friday.
But it said Kuala Lumpur's decision would not hinder the
Swiss probe as it works with other countries on the case.
"We respect Malaysia's independent decision on this matter.
However, the Malaysian authorities remain free to use the
information provided in Switzerland's requests for assistance in
their own investigations," Attorney General Michael Lauber said,
confirming a report by the Financial Times.
"What is certain is that our own criminal proceedings, which
are about maintaining the integrity of the Swiss financial
system, will continue. We will ask other jurisdictions for
support - for example Singapore, with which we have worked very
well, other European jurisdictions and the U.S."
The FT cited the Malaysian attorney-general's chambers as
saying it was unable to accede to Switzerland's requests because
of a continuing criminal investigation by Malaysian police in
relation to matters concerning 1MDB.
Malaysia was committed to co-operating with international
partners and there was "no issue of Malaysia blocking the Swiss
criminal inquiry", it added, according to the FT.
A source familiar with the discussions told Reuters that
while Swiss officials publicly allude to expectations that
Malaysia will cooperate, privately the Malaysians have demanded
that the Swiss drop their investigation.
Malaysian officials were not immediately available to
comment.
Lauber's office said in January it suspected
misappropriations from 1MDB totalled roughly $4 billion and
alleged last month that a Ponzi scheme may have been set up to
conceal an alleged $800 million fraud.
Swiss federal prosecutors have opened criminal proceedings
against two Swiss private banks and four unidentified people
over their links to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chaired
its advisory board, 1MDB is the subject of money-laundering
investigations in at least six countries including Switzerland,
Singapore and the United States.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will
cooperate with the international investigations.
