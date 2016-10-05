Swiss request further assistance from Malaysia in 1MDB case

ZURICH Oct 5 Switzerland's Office of the
Attorney General (OAG) has requested further legal assistance
from Malaysian authorities as part of its investigation into
scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
"On analysing the evidence obtained, the OAG identified
further suspect transactions involving the Swiss financial
sector," the OAG said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Firstly, the sum of $800 million appears to have been
misappropriated from investments in natural resources made by
the SRC sovereign fund. Secondly, it is suspected that a 'Ponzi'
scheme fraud... was committed to conceal the misappropriations
from both the SRC fund and from 1MDB."
At this stage of its criminal proceedings in connection with
1MDB and SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary, four
people and one bank are under investigation, the OAG said.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, edited by John Revill)