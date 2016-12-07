UPDATE 1-Family of Malaysia's Jho Low moves to protect assets in 1MDB probe

(Adds background, paragraphs 3, 5-9)
NEW YORK Dec 6 Relatives of Malaysian
businessman Low Taek Jho plan to take fresh court action in a
bid to prevent the U.S. government from seizing assets as part
of an investigation into the scandal-tainted 1MDB fund,
according to a U.S. court filing.
Four relatives of Low Taek Jho will file court actions in
New Zealand and the Cayman Islands this week to have real estate
and other assets transferred to a new trustee, according to a
motion on Monday in federal court in Los Angeles.
The motion seeks to push back a hearing, giving the
relatives time to take their case to courts in New Zealand and
the Cayman Islands, which the government had argued were the
proper venues for their requests. The government is opposed to
delaying the hearing from Dec. 12 to Jan. 23, the filing says.
The businessman, commonly referred to as Jho Low, is among
the people named in civil lawsuits filed in July by the U.S.
Department of Justice, which alleged that more than $3.5 billion
was misappropriated from the 1MDB fund.
The lawsuits seek to seize $1 billion in assets allegedly
siphoned off from 1MDB and diverted into luxury real estate in
New York, Beverly Hills and London, valuable paintings, and a
private jet.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak established the fund in
2009 and chaired the advisory board until recently.
The move by Low's relatives to try courts elsewhere came
after the U.S. government opposed a previous attempt to replace
their current trustee, which they say is unable to file a claim
to transfer control of the assets.
In addition to Low, the Department of Justice has also named
Riza Aziz in its lawsuits. Aziz is Najib's stepson and founder
of Red Granite Pictures, which produced the 2013 Hollywood
blockbuster "The Wolf of Wall Street".
The lawsuits do not name Najib but say more than $700
million of misappropriated funds flowed into the accounts of
"Malaysian Official 1", who U.S. and Malaysian officials have
identified as Najib.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will
cooperate in the international investigations.
