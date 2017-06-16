UPDATE 6-U.S. acts to seize stolen assets, Picasso in probe of Malaysian fund

(Adds detail from filings, comment from Jho Low)
By Joel Schectman and A. Ananthalakshmi
WASHINGTON/KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 The U.S.
Justice Department has taken legal action to recover an
additional half a billion dollars in assets stolen from an
investment fund established by Malaysia's prime minister,
bringing the total claims to more than $1.7 billion.
The assets include a Picasso painting given to actor
Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films, the
department said.
The filing in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles was the
Justice Department's latest step in a long-running case over an
alleged conspiracy to launder money misappropriated from the
1Malaysia Development Berhad fund, known as 1MDB, which was set
up by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2009 to promote
economic development.
In the complaints, which are all civil actions, the Justice
Department alleged that more than $4.5 billion was taken from
1MDB by high-level fund officials and their associates.
"We simply will not allow the United States to be a place
where corrupt individuals can expect to hide assets and lavishly
spend money that should be used for the benefit of citizens of
other nations," Kenneth Blanco, acting assistant attorney
general, said in a statement on Thursday.
1MDB said on Friday that it is not a party to the civil
lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and had never
been contacted in relation to the case.
Najib has denied taking money from 1MDB or any other entity
for personal gain, after it was reported that investigators
traced nearly $700 million to bank accounts that were allegedly
in his name.
In response to the latest lawsuit, a spokesman for Najib
said the lawsuits raised concerns about "the unnecessary and
gratuitous naming of certain matters and individuals that are
only relevant to domestic political manipulation and
interference".
"This suggests a motivation that goes beyond the objective
of seizing assets," Najib's press secretary, Tengku Sariffuddin,
said in a statement, adding that unproven allegations should not
be taken as fact.
Malaysia attorney general's office said in an emailed
statement that Malaysian authorities had discovered no crime
committed by anyone at the fund.
The latest lawsuit comes as Najib prepares for a elections,
which sources say he hopes to call in the second half of the
year to cement his position following a purge of dissenters
within his party.
He has dismissed calls from opponents and activists to step
down and make way for a full inquiry into the scandal. An
investigation by Malaysia's top attorney found no wrongdoing by
Najib.
DIAMONDS, PAINTINGS AND MOVIES
U.S. authorities, in civil complaints, have accused
Malaysian financier Jho Low of laundering more than $400 million
stolen from 1MDB through an account in the United States, where
he lavished his associates, including DiCaprio, with money to
gamble and luxury goods.
U.S. authorities have not charged Low with any crime.
Authorities said that in 2014, Low used $3.2 million
diverted from a 1MDB bond sale to buy a Picasso painting for
DiCaprio. "Dear Leonardo DiCaprio, Happy belated Birthday! This
gift is for you," a friend of Low's wrote in a note.
DiCaprio has not been accused of any crime.
A spokesman for DiCaprio on Thursday said that the actor had
recently begun proceedings to transfer ownership of the Picasso
to the U.S. government.
The spokesman said that DiCaprio in July 2016 had "initiated
the return" of gifts he had received from financiers connected
to the 1MDB case after authorities made allegations against
people involved in financing the 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall
Street," which starred DiCaprio.
It is one of three Hollywood films that the Justice
Department says were funded with tens of millions of dollars
stolen from 1MDB by Jho Low.
The spokesman said that DiCaprio had accepted the gifts to
raise funds in an auction for his environmental foundation.
The three films were produced by Red Granite, which was
founded by Najib's stepson, Riza Aziz. The other two films are
"Dumb and Dumber To," a 2014 comedy starring Jim Carrey, and the
2015 film "Daddy's Home" starring Will Ferrell.
The Justice Department's filing on Thursday seeks the rights
to those films, after moving last year to seize rights to "The
Wolf of Wall Street."
Red Granite said in a statement it was in discussions with
the Justice Department "aimed at resolving these civil cases and
is fully cooperating."
DiCaprio's spokesman also said that the actor had returned
an Oscar won by actor Marlon Brando that was given to him by Red
Granite "to thank him for his work on The Wolf of Wall Street."
DiCaprio's charitable foundation last October said that any
gifts or donations made to the actor or his ventures would be
returned if they were found to have come from 1MDB.
The Justice Department filing on Thursday also alleged that
Low also used $9.2 million diverted from 1MDB bond sales to buy
a collage made by New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat that was
also given to DiCaprio.
DiCaprio and Low signed a note in March 2014 absolving the
star of "any liability whatsoever resulting directly or
indirectly from these art-work," according to the filings.
Low, in an emailed statement sent via a representative, said
the Justice Department (DOJ) continued its "inappropriate
efforts" to seize assets.
"This week's activity from the DOJ is a further example of
global overreach in pursuit of a deeply flawed case," Low said.
Rasky Partners, a public relations firm that emailed his
statement, could not be immediately reached by phone.
Other purchases with the misappropriated funds included a
yacht and jewelry worth $200 million purchased from various
companies around the world. Nearly $30 million of those funds
was used to buy jewelry for Najib's wife, according to the U.S.
Justice Department filing.
An aide to the prime minister's wife, Rosmah Mansor, did not
respond to requests for comment.
Fraud allegations against 1MDB go back to 2009, the Justice
Department said, and the fund is subject to money laundering
investigations in at least six countries, including Switzerland
and Singapore.
