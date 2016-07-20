版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 06:06 BJT

Red Granite reacts to U.S. suit, says it did nothing wrong

WASHINGTON, July 20 Red Granite Pictures, which produced the 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street," said on Wednesday that none of the funding it received four years ago was illegitimate.

The company "is confident that when the facts come out, it will be clear that (founder) Riza Aziz and Red Granite did nothing wrong," it said in an email statement. (Reporting by Ian Simpson)

